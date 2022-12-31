See All Ophthalmologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Sohail Hasan, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (344)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sohail Hasan, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from University Of Toronto, Canada and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Hasan works at Illinois Retina Associates in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Flossmoor, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orland Park Office
    15300 W West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 364-3240
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Flossmoor Office
    19550 Governors Hwy Ste 3600, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 647-9211
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Orland Park Office
    15300 West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 364-3240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Flashes
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 344 ratings
    Patient Ratings (344)
    5 Star
    (329)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Sohail Hasan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    NPI Number
    • 1700886439
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Il Retina Assoc; Rush University Med Ctr
    Residency
    • University Toronto
    Internship
    • University Of Toronto/Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto, Canada
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of New Brunswick
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sohail Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    344 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

