Overview

Dr. Sohail Ali, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at Central FL Endocrine/Diabetes in Maitland, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.