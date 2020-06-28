Dr. Sohail Akbani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohail Akbani, MD
Dr. Sohail Akbani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
Gwendolyn L. Lavalais M.d. P.A.3555 Stagg Dr, Beaumont, TX 77701
Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
I have been a patient of Dr. Akbani for 3 years. From the first appointment until the last one he has been aware of my illness and it's progression. He has explained everything to me in a way that I understand. Not only is Dr. Akbani a very trusted doctor he is also very pleasant to speak with.
Medical Oncology
35 years of experience
English, Dutch
- 1134121668
U Tex SW Med Ctr
St Luke's Hosp
St Luke's Hosp
Dow Med Coll
Medical Oncology
Dr. Akbani speaks Dutch.
