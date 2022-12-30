See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Palm Desert, CA
Overview

Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Ahmad works at Dr. Keerthi Senthil and Bullock DDS in Palm Desert, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Spine Sport & Joint Center
    36915 Cook St Ste 103, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 340-1003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 118 ratings
Patient Ratings (118)
5 Star
(83)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(32)
Dec 30, 2022
Dr. Ahmad is Godsend, an angel from heaven. I suffered agonizing /debilitating pain for 5 months from the hip/femur area. This highly skilled doctor & his inventive new techniques, saved my hip, my femur head & fixed my ill, and only 1 night in hospital. My hip has been totally pain free since my surgery 2 weeks ago. I am ready to run when he gives me the go ahead. Would give him 100 stars if I could. Highly recommend. Extremely grateful, & satisfied patient.
JOE H. — Dec 30, 2022
Photo: Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD
About Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1366413270
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Georgetown University
Residency
  • Albany Mc
Internship
  • University VT
Medical Education
  • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ahmad works at Dr. Keerthi Senthil and Bullock DDS in Palm Desert, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ahmad’s profile.

118 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

