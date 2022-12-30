Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Spine Sport & Joint Center36915 Cook St Ste 103, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 340-1003
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Dr. Ahmad is Godsend, an angel from heaven. I suffered agonizing /debilitating pain for 5 months from the hip/femur area. This highly skilled doctor & his inventive new techniques, saved my hip, my femur head & fixed my ill, and only 1 night in hospital. My hip has been totally pain free since my surgery 2 weeks ago. I am ready to run when he gives me the go ahead. Would give him 100 stars if I could. Highly recommend. Extremely grateful, & satisfied patient.
About Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366413270
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Albany Mc
- University VT
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad speaks Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.