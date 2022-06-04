Overview

Dr. Sohaib Kureshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kureshi works at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.