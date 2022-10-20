Dr. Sohaib Aleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohaib Aleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sohaib Aleem, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen and Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Aleem works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Immunology South Bend Clinic211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9217Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
South bend clinic allergy office Elkhart500 Arcade Ave Ste 300, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 237-9217
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aleem was very professional, very knowledgeable in all areas and answered all of my questions. He made sure to explain all test results thoroughly and made sure I understood everything prior to leaving my appt. I would highly recommend Dr. Aleem.
About Dr. Sohaib Aleem, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1588894026
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
