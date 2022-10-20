Overview

Dr. Sohaib Aleem, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen and Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Aleem works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN with other offices in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Hives and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.