Dr. Sadeghikhah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soha Sadeghikhah, MD
Overview
Dr. Soha Sadeghikhah, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Arlington, VA.
Locations
GWU MFA neurology1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 344, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 842-4180Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The George Washington University Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadeghikhah?
Great bedside manners. Take his time to listen to your issues and provide you with several alternative other then medication.
About Dr. Soha Sadeghikhah, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1720495666
Education & Certifications
- Neurology, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Sadeghikhah accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadeghikhah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadeghikhah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadeghikhah.
