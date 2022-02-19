Dr. Soha Mousa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mousa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soha Mousa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soha Mousa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7116 Sennet Pl, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 779-0777
-
2
G Squared5150 Sandy Ln, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 896-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Mousa is very knowledgeable and compassionate. You don’t feel rushed or that you’re just a number with her. Very through and caring.
About Dr. Soha Mousa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1356300172
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Rheumatology
