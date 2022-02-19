Overview

Dr. Soha Mousa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.