Overview

Dr. Soha Ghossaini, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut.



Dr. Ghossaini works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Auburndale in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.