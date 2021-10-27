Dr. Soha Dolatabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolatabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soha Dolatabadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soha Dolatabadi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / TEHERAN MEDICAL UNIT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Dolatabadi works at
Locations
-
1
Soha Dolatabadi,MD.1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 804, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-1030
-
2
New Health Medical Group Inc1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1112, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolatabadi?
I cannot sing Dr. Dolatabadi's praises enough! I was suffering from debilitating knee pain for close to two years and had been misdiagnosed by so many doctors and specialists before I found Dr. Dolatabadi. She caught what no one else could and finally got me the right diagnosis! She cares so much about her patients and she makes you feel like family. If there ever was a perfect doctor, it would be Dr. Dolatabadi. On top of that, Albert on her staff is incredible as well. Albert went above and beyond to make sure that I found the right specialist to treat my diagnosis. Dr. Dolatabadi and Albert have made a major impact on my life by helping me catch and treat a very solvable problem that so many other doctors and offices missed. I'm so grateful that I was finally able to get the right treatment - I've made a full recovery. Thank you! (Note: I'm putting this same review on any site I can because I want to make sure that anyone looking into Dr. Dolatabadi knows how amazing she and Al
About Dr. Soha Dolatabadi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1992806277
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai MC-UCLA
- Kern Med Ctr/UCLA
- Rochester Genl Hosp
- ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / TEHERAN MEDICAL UNIT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Islamic Azad University-Tehran Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolatabadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolatabadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolatabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolatabadi works at
Dr. Dolatabadi has seen patients for Arthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolatabadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dolatabadi speaks Persian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolatabadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolatabadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolatabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolatabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.