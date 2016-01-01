Dr. Sofya Pintova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pintova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sofya Pintova, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center3131 Kings Hwy Fl 1 Ste 1-02, Brooklyn, NY 11234 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Hematology & Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Dr. Pintova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pintova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pintova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pintova has seen patients for Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Stomach Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pintova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pintova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pintova.
