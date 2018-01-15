Overview

Dr. Sofya Kostanyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kostanyan works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY.