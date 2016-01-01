Dr. Berman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofya Berman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sofya Berman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from 2nd Moscow Medical Inst and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sofya Berman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1386723724
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hosp
- 2nd Moscow Medical Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman speaks Russian.
Dr. Berman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.