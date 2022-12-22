See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ladson, SC
Dr. Sofy Landes, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Sofy Landes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ladson, SC. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Landes works at Trident Cardiology Associates in Ladson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Trident Cardiology Associates
    3601 Ladson Rd Ste 100, Ladson, SC 29456
(843) 932-2755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colleton Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Obesity
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    She has a good attitude which makes the patient feel more at ease.
    James — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Sofy Landes, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Russian
    • 1265790133
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sofy Landes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landes works at Trident Cardiology Associates in Ladson, SC. View the full address on Dr. Landes’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Landes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

