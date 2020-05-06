See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Psychiatry
3.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Sofiya Donskaya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY.

Dr. Donskaya works at Sofiya I Donskaya MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sofiya I Donskaya MD
    11222 Richmond Ave Ste 221, Houston, TX 77082 (713) 974-0878
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    May 06, 2020
    Donskaya is a great listener. They have made every effort to make appointments as convenient as possible for me. Even going as far as to have occasional phone meetings during my lunch break at work so that I don't have to miss paid work. I will say that she is sort of strict in her medical opinion at times. I am no amateur psychologist/psychiatrist. I am coming from professional science with UT Health. So it's just frustrating that my interjections are met with rhetorical interjection many times. Otherwise great doc and super accessible/flexible. Haven't lost my marbles yet! that's good right?
    — May 06, 2020
    About Dr. Sofiya Donskaya, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386725109
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sofiya Donskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Donskaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Donskaya works at Sofiya I Donskaya MD in Houston, TX.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Donskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

