Overview

Dr. Sofia Tirovolas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Tirovolas works at NCH Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.