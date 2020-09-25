Overview

Dr. Sofia Qadir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED.



Dr. Qadir works at Tri-County Psychiatric Assocs in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.