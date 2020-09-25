Dr. Sofia Qadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sofia Qadir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sofia Qadir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED.
Locations
Hope Centers of Central Florida LLC101 E Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 246-6621
Central FL Behavioral Hsp6601 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821 Directions (407) 370-0111
Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center52 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (248) 421-0745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Qadir was very pleasant and helpful
About Dr. Sofia Qadir, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qadir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qadir accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qadir has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qadir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Qadir. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qadir.
