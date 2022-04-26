Dr. Cardenas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofia Cardenas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sofia Cardenas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Cardenas works at
New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants Ltd.4901 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 842-8171
Endovascular2240 COLLEGE DR, Gallup, NM 87301 Directions (505) 726-2400
Jackfl-jackson Memorial Hospital1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
You can tell the minute Dr Palacio walks into your appointment that she cares about you and your treatment. She spends the time to answer your questions and is never rushed. The best Dr I have ever been to. Highly recommend.
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1063776086
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Cardenas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardenas speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas.
