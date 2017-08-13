See All Otolaryngologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Lyford-Pike works at University Of Minnesota Health Clinics And Surgery Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palliative Care- M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis
    909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 626-5900
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    7373 France Ave S Ste 410, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 626-5900
  3. 3
    5050 France Ave S Ste 150, Edina, MN 55410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 844-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Bell's Palsy
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2017
    An excellent physician who listens to patients, and explains procedures.
    Don in St Paul, MN — Aug 13, 2017
    About Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801004866
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
