Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofia Grewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sofia Grewal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South City Hospital.
Dr. Grewal works at
Locations
Gurprakash Grewal MD3535 S Jefferson Ave Ste 314, Saint Louis, MO 63118 Directions (314) 842-1280
Hospital Affiliations
- South City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a colleague, Dr. Grewal is a very good provider, especially for women.
About Dr. Sofia Grewal, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265441299
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Grewal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.