Dr. Sofia Gofman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sofia Gofman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Gofman works at
Locations
Pediatric Associates21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 205, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 682-9877
Pediatric Associates - Miami Lakes15507 Nw 67th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 821-8611Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Pediatric Associates1610 NE MIAMI GARDENS DR, Miami, FL 33179 Directions (305) 940-6016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A real professional, intelligent and experienced doctor. I recommend everyone who is looking for a doctor, not a marketer. She cares about children's health, not Instagram posts.
About Dr. Sofia Gofman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1538268453
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gofman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gofman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gofman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gofman works at
Dr. Gofman speaks Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gofman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gofman.
