Overview

Dr. Sofia Garcia-Buder, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Garcia-Buder works at Our Lady Resurrection Emer Cre in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.