Dr. Sofia Aeschlimann, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Sofia Aeschlimann, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.

Dr. Aeschlimann works at Sofia Aeschlimann LLC in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sofia Aeschlimann LLC
    Sofia Aeschlimann LLC
1015 Airport Rd Sw, Huntsville, AL 35802
(256) 883-7031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 15, 2022
    "Dr. A was AMAZING! I went in an anxious, depressed, sobbing mess and she nailed it on the med combo first try. Within 2 weeks I was back to my old self! I cannot recommend her enough!"
    About Dr. Sofia Aeschlimann, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447255393
    Education & Certifications

    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sofia Aeschlimann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aeschlimann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aeschlimann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aeschlimann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aeschlimann works at Sofia Aeschlimann LLC in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Aeschlimann’s profile.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Aeschlimann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aeschlimann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aeschlimann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aeschlimann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

