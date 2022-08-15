Dr. Sofia Aeschlimann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aeschlimann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sofia Aeschlimann, MD
Overview
Dr. Sofia Aeschlimann, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.
Dr. Aeschlimann works at
Locations
Sofia Aeschlimann LLC1015 Airport Rd Sw, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 883-7031
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
"Dr. A was AMAZING! I went in an anxious, depressed, sobbing mess and she nailed it on the med combo first try. Within 2 weeks I was back to my old self! I cannot recommend her enough!"
About Dr. Sofia Aeschlimann, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447255393
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Aeschlimann works at
Dr. Aeschlimann speaks Spanish.
