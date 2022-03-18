See All Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Socrates Kakoulides, MD

Cardiology
5 (167)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Socrates Kakoulides, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Kakoulides works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group
    7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Pinecrest
    13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Medical Group
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging

Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 167 ratings
Patient Ratings (167)
5 Star
(164)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Socrates Kakoulides, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 12 years of experience
  • English, Greek
  • 1437477130
Education & Certifications

  • Advanced Echocardiography, Nuclear Cardiology and Cardiac CT Imaging, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, New York, N.Y.|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Winthrop - University Hospital
  • Internal Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, N.Y. Cardiology, Winthrop-University Hospital, New York, N.Y. Cardiology, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, New York, N.Y.|Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine
  • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
  • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Socrates Kakoulides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakoulides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kakoulides has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kakoulides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

167 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakoulides. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakoulides.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakoulides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakoulides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

