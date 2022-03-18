Dr. Socrates Kakoulides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakoulides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Socrates Kakoulides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Socrates Kakoulides, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Pinecrest13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group15955 SW 96th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33196 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Socrates Kakoulides, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1437477130
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Echocardiography, Nuclear Cardiology and Cardiac CT Imaging, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, New York, N.Y.|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Winthrop - University Hospital
- Internal Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, N.Y. Cardiology, Winthrop-University Hospital, New York, N.Y. Cardiology, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, New York, N.Y.|Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
