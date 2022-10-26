Overview

Dr. Socrates Brito, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Brito works at Advocate Health Care in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.