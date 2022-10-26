Dr. Socrates Brito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Socrates Brito, MD
Dr. Socrates Brito, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Advocate Medical Group - Highland - Orthopedics1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 264-8720Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advocate Medical Group Orthopaedics2040 Ogden Ave Ste 401, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 264-8720
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Dr. Brito was very professional. He thoroughly explained the procedure and made me feel relaxed and worry free about the operation. His before and after visits were brief and to the point and able to answer all my questions.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Howard University
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
