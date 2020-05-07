Dr. Socrates Aramburu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aramburu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Socrates Aramburu, MD
Dr. Socrates Aramburu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo|University Of Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway1100 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 756-5096
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Aramburu is a great person. He really cares a lot about his patients. He is a down to earth person and easy to carry a conversation with. He is number one on my list.
About Dr. Socrates Aramburu, MD
- Cardiology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003814898
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Hospital|Cleveland Clinic
- St Vincent Charity Hospital|St Vincent Charity Hospital - Cleveland Clinic
- St Alerus Hospital|St Alexis Hospital
- Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo|University Of Santo Domingo
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Aramburu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
