Overview

Dr. Socrates Aramburu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo|University Of Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Aramburu works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.