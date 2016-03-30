Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobiya Ansari, MD
Dr. Sobiya Ansari, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Ansari works at
Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 245-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
Knowledgeable, compassionate, and considerate.
About Dr. Sobiya Ansari, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1336554666
Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansari works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.