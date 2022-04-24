Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobia Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sobia Hassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTTINGHAM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. Rheumatologists1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hassan was and is great. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Sobia Hassan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1932334067
Education & Certifications
- THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTTINGHAM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
