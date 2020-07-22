Dr. Sobha Paluvoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paluvoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sobha Paluvoi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sobha Paluvoi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Paluvoi works at
Locations
-
1
Deerfield19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 210B, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 738-9982
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Over the years (I'll soon be 80), I've worked with several psychiatrists, and Dr. Paluvoi is the best by far. She is refreshingly direct, very much a realist, never asks irrelevant questions, always identifies the real problems. Top marks.
About Dr. Sobha Paluvoi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851578850
Education & Certifications
- Hillside Hosp-LI Jewish MC
- howard university hospital
- Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
