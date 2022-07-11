Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD
Overview
Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Bernard Hospital.
Dr. Koko works at
Locations
Carelink Health Services Inc620 N River Rd Ste 106, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 364-2484
Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital1004 Pawlak Pkwy, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 215-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Bernard Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ko Ko worked with my youngest son about a year ago! My son suffers from certain disorders that ONLY Dr KoKo was able to detect and effectively treat! My son has seen other doctors from McNeal hospital to Palos Hospital with NO TRUE RESULTS!!! The only thing that these doctors did was pump him up with unnecessary drugs and keep him as long as they could to gain more money from our health insurance! Dr KoKo however, takes a more different approach, he truly CARES for the patient and DOES NOT look at them as a $ Sign. Moreover, he truly follows the oath to not only care for his patients but to find the underlying ROOT of the problem and fix it! Anyone who has different to say could not have truly been a patient in my humble opinion! TRUTH is, Dr KoKo is an Excellent Psychiatrist with impeccable credentials who truly takes the time to get to KNOW his patients and he treats them all the same regardless of race, background, or religious beliefs he is all about treating the disorders!
About Dr. Soberekon Koko, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1992918866
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
