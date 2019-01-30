Overview

Dr. Soad Michelsen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.



Dr. Michelsen works at San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.