Dr. S Nena Osorio, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. S Nena Osorio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Belgrade and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Osorio works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Hospital Nyp
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 (212) 746-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Newborn Jaundice
Dehydration
Abdominal Pain
Newborn Jaundice
Dehydration
Abdominal Pain

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Cold Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pneumonia
Potassium Deficiency
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana

    About Dr. S Nena Osorio, MD

    Pediatrics
    38 years of experience
    English
    1447347513
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    NEW YORK HOSPITAL
    Internship
    New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
    Medical Education
    Fac Med U Belgrade
    Board Certifications
    Pediatric Hospital Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. S Nena Osorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Osorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Osorio works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY.

    Dr. Osorio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

