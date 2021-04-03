See All Plastic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Snehankita Kulkarni, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Kulkarni works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Carolinas Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery
    Carolinas Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery
1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204
(704) 446-6810

  Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Apr 03, 2021
I'm just adding to my previous review. I wanted to comment on how happy I am with my results. Dr Kulkarni did a fantastic job; my reconstructed breasts (post breast cancer) look and feel so real. She worked hard to make sure that I had the best end result possible. I've never met a more thorough, meticulous and personable surgeon. She is truly a gem!
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1730349820
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Kulkarni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kulkarni works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kulkarni’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

