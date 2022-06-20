Overview

Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama



Dr. Bhoola works at Arizona Oncology Associates, PC in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.