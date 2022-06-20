Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhoola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama
Dr. Bhoola works at
Locations
-
1
East Valley Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Radiation Oncology, & Gynecologic Oncology7695 S Research Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284 Directions (480) 256-1664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Chandler Office1445 W Chandler Blvd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 253-5300
-
3
Texas Breast Specialists2925 W Rose Garden Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 265-7215
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhoola?
My gynecologist and a specialist referred me to Dr. Bhoola after I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer and large fibroids. At my first appointment, he offered a couple of treatment options, including hysterectomy, leaving my ovaries (the option I chose). He answered my questions and explained his plan for surgical technique, which was robotic, laparoscopic surgery, with a longer incision. I fully trust his expertise and medical experience and knowledge, which allowed me to be at ease going into major surgery for the first time in my life. At the follow up appointment after, he gave me the good news that surgery had cured the cancer. When I cried with relief, he said “it’s ok. Take a minute. Celebrate. You’re going to be ok.” I have full confidence in and respect for him as a surgeon and doctor, and appreciation for his humanness, kindness. I’m fortunate in my health outcome so far, and grateful I was/am in “good hands” as my first doctors told me I would be under Dr. Bhoola’s care.
About Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD
- Oncology
- English, Gujarati
- 1609821016
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- Emory University School Of Med|Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhoola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhoola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhoola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhoola works at
Dr. Bhoola has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhoola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhoola speaks Gujarati.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhoola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhoola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhoola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhoola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.