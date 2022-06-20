See All Oncologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD

Oncology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama

Dr. Bhoola works at Arizona Oncology Associates, PC in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD
Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD
Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Nina Karlin, MD
Dr. Nina Karlin, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Valley Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Radiation Oncology, & Gynecologic Oncology
    7695 S Research Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 256-1664
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Chandler Office
    1445 W Chandler Blvd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 253-5300
  3. 3
    Texas Breast Specialists
    2925 W Rose Garden Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 265-7215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhoola?

    Jun 20, 2022
    My gynecologist and a specialist referred me to Dr. Bhoola after I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer and large fibroids. At my first appointment, he offered a couple of treatment options, including hysterectomy, leaving my ovaries (the option I chose). He answered my questions and explained his plan for surgical technique, which was robotic, laparoscopic surgery, with a longer incision. I fully trust his expertise and medical experience and knowledge, which allowed me to be at ease going into major surgery for the first time in my life. At the follow up appointment after, he gave me the good news that surgery had cured the cancer. When I cried with relief, he said “it’s ok. Take a minute. Celebrate. You’re going to be ok.” I have full confidence in and respect for him as a surgeon and doctor, and appreciation for his humanness, kindness. I’m fortunate in my health outcome so far, and grateful I was/am in “good hands” as my first doctors told me I would be under Dr. Bhoola’s care.
    KP — Jun 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhoola to family and friends

    Dr. Bhoola's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bhoola

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD.

    About Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609821016
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University School Of Med|Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhoola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhoola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhoola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhoola has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhoola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhoola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhoola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhoola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhoola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Snehalkumar Bhoola, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.