Overview

Dr. Snehal Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at HCA Florida Poinciana Surgical Specialists in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Abdominoplasty, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.