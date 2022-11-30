See All Dermatologists in Troy, MI
Dr. Snehal Desai, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Snehal Desai, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Desai works at Affiliated Troy Dermatologists in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Intertrigo and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Affiliated Troy Dermatologists Pllc
    4600 Investment Dr Ste 260, Troy, MI 48098

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Wart
Intertrigo
Acne
Plantar Wart
Intertrigo
Acne

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Wart
Intertrigo
Acne
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Genital Herpes
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Puncture Aspiration
Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Varicose Eczema
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?

    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr Desai was very gentle. He explained everthing he was doing and asked several times how I was feeling during the process. I was seen in less than 10 minutes of my appt time. Support Staff was very nice.
    — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Snehal Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255549218
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Snehal Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Affiliated Troy Dermatologists in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Intertrigo and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

