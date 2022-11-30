Dr. Snehal Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Snehal Desai, MD
Dr. Snehal Desai, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Affiliated Troy Dermatologists Pllc4600 Investment Dr Ste 260, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5020
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Desai was very gentle. He explained everthing he was doing and asked several times how I was feeling during the process. I was seen in less than 10 minutes of my appt time. Support Staff was very nice.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1255549218
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Intertrigo and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.