Dr. Snehal Dalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Snehal Dalal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Snehal Dalal, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Dalal works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoAtlanta Johns Creek6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 400, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (678) 205-4261
-
2
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 390, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 957-0757
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalal?
Dr Dalal was patient, kind, and has a great sense of humor. My accident was due to me being clumsy, and while I may have stumped him, he has worked with me and been encouraging at every step. I highly recommend both him and Piedmont Orthopedics!
About Dr. Snehal Dalal, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1639120702
Education & Certifications
- Milwaukee Combined Upper Extremity Fellowship
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Med Coll of Wis Affil Hosps
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalal works at
Dr. Dalal has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dalal speaks Gujarati.
214 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.