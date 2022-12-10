Overview

Dr. Snehal Dalal, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Dalal works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.