Dr. Snehal Dalal, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (214)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Snehal Dalal, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Dalal works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoAtlanta Johns Creek
    6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 400, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 205-4261
  2. 2
    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett
    771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 390, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 957-0757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Hospital

Osteoarthritis
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 214 ratings
    Patient Ratings (214)
    5 Star
    (200)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Dr Dalal was patient, kind, and has a great sense of humor. My accident was due to me being clumsy, and while I may have stumped him, he has worked with me and been encouraging at every step. I highly recommend both him and Piedmont Orthopedics!
    Alexis Alfaro — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Snehal Dalal, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1639120702
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Milwaukee Combined Upper Extremity Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • Med Coll of Wis Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
