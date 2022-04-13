See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Snehal Amin, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Snehal Amin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Amin works at MDCS DERMATOLOGY in New York, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and Hampton Bays, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (MDCS DERMATOLOGY)
    820 2nd Ave Rm 3A, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 661-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Commack
    353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 101, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 543-4888
    New York Dermatology & Skin Cancer Centers
    225 W Montauk Hwy Ste 3, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 543-4888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Angiomatoid Melanoma Chevron Icon
Angiotropic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Anhidrosis (Absence of Sweating) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Desmoplastic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Metastatic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Human Parvovirus B19 Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Snehal Amin, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    • 1376585539
    Education & Certifications

    • Mohs micrographic surgery, Laser Medicine, Cosmetic Surgery
    • Cornell Hospital
    • Mt Sinai MC
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Harvard
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Snehal Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

