Dr. Sneha Patel, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sneha Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington, Medical City Arlington, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and USMD Hospital at Arlington.

Dr. Patel works at HeartPlace in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HeartPlace Mansfield
    2800 E Broad St Ste 318, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 468-2028
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington
  • Medical City Arlington
  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
  • Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
  • USMD Hospital at Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Heart Disease

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Patel by Dr. Dhawan. Dr. Patel found an aneurysm in my aorta and has treated it successfully for 5 years. She is professional and skilled in finding and treating heart issues. I highly recommend her and the Heart Place for anyone needing a cardiologist.
    About Dr. Sneha Patel, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1669676136
    Education & Certifications

    • Bayor University Medical Center
    • Bayor University Medical Center
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • Texas Tech University
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sneha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

