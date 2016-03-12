Overview

Dr. Sneha Pai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from K S Hegde Medical Academy and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Pai works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Carmel, IN with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.