Dr. Sneha Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sneha Pai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sneha Pai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from K S Hegde Medical Academy and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Pai works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology201 Pennsylvania Pkwy Ste 31, Carmel, IN 46280 Directions (317) 944-1000
-
2
Nj Neurological Specialists - West Orange741 Northfield Ave Ste 210, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 630-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pai?
I met her at overlook hospital, she is very thorough and sweet!
About Dr. Sneha Pai, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1336484757
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- K S Hegde Medical Academy
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pai works at
Dr. Pai has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.