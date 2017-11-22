Overview

Dr. Sneh Kapila, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Kapila works at Sneh Kapila MD PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.