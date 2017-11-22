Dr. Sneh Kapila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sneh Kapila, MD
Dr. Sneh Kapila, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Sneh Kapila MD PA4631 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 494-0589Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
While the other reviews mentioning money are true, I have been a patient of Dr. Kapila’s for many years and she may not be “warm and fuzzy,” but she will work with you to get your meds right
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1700867611
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Lady Hardinge Med Coll & Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Medical College Hospital
Dr. Kapila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapila accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapila speaks Hindi.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapila. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.