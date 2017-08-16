Overview

Dr. Smrutirekha Misra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mkcg Medical College and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Misra works at John Muir Health in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.