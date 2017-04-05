Dr. Smriti Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smriti Rana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Smriti Rana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Rana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jason Daniel Johnson PLLC18555 N 79th Ave Ste B102, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 232-9202
-
2
Blessings OB/Gyn and Women's Care13943 N 91st Ave Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 900-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rana?
I don't normally write reviews unless I had an absolutely horrible experience with something / someone or an absolutely great, noteworthy experience with something / someone. Hands down, Dr. Rana is the best OBGYN in Arizona by far. I was putting off making an appointment with yet another random OBGYN for so long now until finally it just had to be done and boy am I happy I found this doctor. Will not be seeing another one again. This will be my go to obgyn for sure. She just has great energy!!
About Dr. Smriti Rana, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1871632901
Education & Certifications
- NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rana works at
Dr. Rana has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rana speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.