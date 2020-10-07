Dr. Vilasagar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smitha Vilasagar, MD
Overview
Dr. Smitha Vilasagar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Cmc Womens Center for Pelvic Health2001 Vail Ave Ste 360, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 304-1160
- 2 6700 Fairview Rd Ste 320, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 200-9805
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vilasagar is truly amazing! She listened attentively and addressed our concerns thoroughly. We walked out of her office feeling so relieved with an action plan. Thank you so much Dr. V for your compassion, and your outstanding bedside manner!!!
About Dr. Smitha Vilasagar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1801113527
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vilasagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vilasagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vilasagar has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vilasagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vilasagar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vilasagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vilasagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vilasagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.