Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Sri Siddhartha Medical Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
1
Arthritis Care and Research Centerinc.15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 117, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 442-1617
2
Arthritis Care and Research Center, Inc9834 Genesee Ave Ste 112, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 312-1717Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Primary Office15644 Pomerado Rd Ste 102, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 312-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
I have been a patient here for over 7 years and without this office I would not know were I would be they are friendly caring and understanding I would recommend anyone who has an autoimmune issue to be seen here There office mgr is one of the best I have ever seen
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1750534715
- Scripps Clinic
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Sri Siddhartha Medical Medical College
- Rheumatology
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Lupus, Arthritis and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
