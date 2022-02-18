See All Rheumatologists in Poway, CA
Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Sri Siddhartha Medical Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Reddy works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Poway, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Arthritis and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Care and Research Centerinc.
    15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 117, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 442-1617
  2. 2
    Arthritis Care and Research Center, Inc
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 112, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 312-1717
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Primary Office
    15644 Pomerado Rd Ste 102, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 312-1717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lupus
Arthritis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Lupus
Arthritis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Articulation Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Deposition Disease-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Myopathies Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Myositis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myositis
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ritter's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Systemic Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?

    Feb 18, 2022
    I have been a patient here for over 7 years and without this office I would not know were I would be they are friendly caring and understanding I would recommend anyone who has an autoimmune issue to be seen here There office mgr is one of the best I have ever seen
    Loyal — Feb 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reddy to family and friends

    Dr. Reddy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reddy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD.

    About Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750534715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scripps Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sri Siddhartha Medical Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Lupus, Arthritis and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Smitha Reddy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.