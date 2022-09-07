See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Smitha Battula, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Smitha Battula, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Battula works at Rainbow Kids Clinic in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    C-beyond Today LLC
    3535 Roswell Rd Ste 12, Marietta, GA 30062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 578-8105

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychiatric Evaluation

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr Battula has been a blessing to our family and situation. Her experience working with children and young adults is evident and she provides clear explanations and recommendations. We are also so appreciative of her hours -- she understands the schedule of kids and working parents and has evening and even weekend appointment hours. Dr Battula also promptly returns phone calls, and does so personally. She's warm, friendly, open and caring with us and with our children. We are very pleased and would recommend her to anyone.
    — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Smitha Battula, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smitha Battula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Battula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Battula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Battula works at Rainbow Kids Clinic in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Battula’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Battula. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

