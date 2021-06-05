Overview

Dr. Smith Meads, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Meads works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria in Arlington, WA with other offices in Stanwood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.