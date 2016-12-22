Overview

Dr. Smita Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Summit Medical Group in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Carmichael, CA, Sacramento, CA and Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.