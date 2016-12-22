Dr. Smita Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smita Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Smita Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Pulmonary and Critical Care PC96 Millburn Ave Ste 200A, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 763-6800
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 537-5079TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3323
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah is brilliant and an excellent Diagnostician and caregiver It is my good fortune to have her as my Pulmonologist
About Dr. Smita Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1790847903
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- St Marys Hosp
- KEM Hosp
- Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
