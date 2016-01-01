Overview

Dr. Smita Randhawa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Randhawa works at Hunterdon Family Medicine At Cornerstone in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.