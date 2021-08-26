Dr. Smita Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smita Patel, DO
Overview
Dr. Smita Patel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
The University of Chicago (northshore)2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-5875
-
2
Neurology2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 503-2000
-
3
NorthShore Medical Group2400 Chestnut Ave, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel is a great doctor she’s very thorough doesn’t rush you out of the office. She’s very warm and friendly and helpful. I highly recommend her as a neurologist.
About Dr. Smita Patel, DO
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1487665600
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Integrative Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.