Overview

Dr. Smita Patel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.